Why Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUO) is the topic of conversation today

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUO) is 0.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.08 and a high of $16.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUO stock was last observed hovering at around $15.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $15.75, the stock is 0.16% and 0.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63580.0 and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock 3.39% off its SMA200. NUO registered 1.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.43.

The stock witnessed a 1.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.93%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 1.00% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 22.31. Distance from 52-week low is 30.41% and -2.05% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO), with institutional investors hold 28.44% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 28.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with over 1.17 million shares valued at $17.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.41% of the NUO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Karpus Management Inc with 1.14 million shares valued at $17.09 million to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SIT Investment Associates Inc which holds 0.47 million shares representing 2.56% and valued at over $7.05 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.12% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $5.83 million.