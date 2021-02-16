Why Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) is 11.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.33 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRMW stock was last observed hovering at around $17.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.22% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -8.94% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.43, the stock is 5.88% and 8.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 23.08% off its SMA200. PRMW registered 10.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.93.

The stock witnessed a 6.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.29%, and is 0.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.23% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) has around 11580 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $2.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.39. Profit margin for the company is -5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 175.36% and -2.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Primo Water Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $488.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -100.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.50% in year-over-year returns.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Primo Water Corporation (PRMW), with 4.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.04% while institutional investors hold 96.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 160.10M, and float is at 155.54M with Short Float at 2.62%. Institutions hold 93.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nitorum Capital, L.P. with over 10.55 million shares valued at $149.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.57% of the PRMW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.4 million shares valued at $133.53 million to account for 5.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are P2 Capital Partners, LLC which holds 8.06 million shares representing 5.03% and valued at over $114.48 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.89% of the shares totaling 7.84 million with a market value of $122.89 million.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 10 times.