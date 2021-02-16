Why should you keep an eye on New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR)?

New Concept Energy Inc. (AMEX: GBR) is 267.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $30.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.17%.

Currently trading at $7.12, the stock is 15.29% and 98.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing 2.45% at the moment leaves the stock 274.88% off its SMA200. GBR registered 530.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 377.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.30.

The stock witnessed a 195.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 328.92%, and is 4.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 27.27% over the week and 79.62% over the month.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) has around 24 employees, a market worth around $35.67M and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1194.55% and -77.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-107.40%).

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Analyst Forecasts

New Concept Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -123.30% this year.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 59.63% while institutional investors hold 4.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.13M, and float is at 2.26M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 1.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 71390.0 shares valued at $0.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.39% of the GBR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 39455.0 shares valued at $56420.0 to account for 0.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 29463.0 shares representing 0.57% and valued at over $42132.0, while Citadel Advisors LLC holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 15303.0 with a market value of $21883.0.

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by REALTY ADVISORS INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that REALTY ADVISORS INC sold 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $7.41 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.5 million shares.

New Concept Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that REALTY ADVISORS INC (10% Owner) sold a total of 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $7.60 per share for $0.57 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.6 million shares of the GBR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 09, REALTY ADVISORS INC (10% Owner) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $7.68 for $0.46 million. The insider now directly holds 2,673,109 shares of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR).

New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CKX Lands Inc. (CKX) that is 12.84% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -394.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.