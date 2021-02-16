Why should you keep an eye on RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU)?

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) is -3.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $10.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REDU stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.82% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 21.6% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is 0.81% and -3.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53322.0 and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 14.28% off its SMA200. REDU registered -7.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.73.

The stock witnessed a -1.01% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.50%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.99% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) has around 4014 employees, a market worth around $334.51M and $156.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.53. Profit margin for the company is -8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.99% and -42.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.20% year-over-year.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU) Top Institutional Holders

22 institutions hold shares in RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU), with 715.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.27% while institutional investors hold 72.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.48M, and float is at 20.26M with Short Float at 0.27%. Institutions hold 71.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 3.21 million shares valued at $19.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.69% of the REDU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Credit Suisse Ag/ with 1.24 million shares valued at $7.51 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.17 million shares representing 0.30% and valued at over $1.04 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 49724.0 with a market value of $0.3 million.

RISE Education Cayman Ltd (REDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading 10.97% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.57% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 78170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.