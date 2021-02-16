Why SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) is the topic of conversation today

SigmaTron International Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMA) is 32.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $6.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SGMA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $6.18, the stock is 15.70% and 28.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52399.0 and changing 4.75% at the moment leaves the stock 70.40% off its SMA200. SGMA registered 54.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 112.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.82.

The stock witnessed a 20.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.13%, and is 13.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 5.93% over the month.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) has around 3065 employees, a market worth around $25.09M and $262.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.14% and 1.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) Analyst Forecasts

SigmaTron International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.70% this year.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA), with 961.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 22.58% while institutional investors hold 26.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.26M, and float is at 3.30M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 20.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.29 million shares valued at $1.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.81% of the SGMA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.21 million shares valued at $0.97 million to account for 4.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.19 million shares representing 4.37% and valued at over $0.87 million, while Royal Bank of Canada holds 1.41% of the shares totaling 60100.0 with a market value of $0.19 million.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.

SigmaTron International Inc. (SGMA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Seagate Technology plc (STX) that is trading 29.41% up over the past 12 months. CTS Corporation (CTS) is 8.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -245.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10730.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.