Why Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) is 2.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $17.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STLA stock was last observed hovering at around $16.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $20.69 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.65% off the consensus price target high of $23.70 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -33.55% lower than the price target low of $12.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.20, the stock is 1.62% and 4.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 0.93% at the moment leaves the stock 44.66% off its SMA200. STLA registered 37.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.09.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.11%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.47% over the week and 1.90% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 208.75% and -5.87% from its 52-week high.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellantis N.V. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $34.7B over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.20% in year-over-year returns.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tesla Inc. (TSLA) that is trading 407.54% up over the past 12 months. Ford Motor Company (F) is 38.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.