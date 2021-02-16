Will GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

GWG Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) is 6.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $10.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWGH stock was last observed hovering at around $7.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.07% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 47.07% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $7.41, the stock is 2.64% and 2.81% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52872.0 and changing 0.27% at the moment leaves the stock -5.72% off its SMA200. GWGH registered -22.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.83.

The stock witnessed a 0.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.08%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) has around 130 employees, a market worth around $244.60M and $151.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is 16.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.00% and -29.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.30%).

GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GWG Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $24.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 111.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -23,760.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -1.30% in year-over-year returns.

GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) Top Institutional Holders

43 institutions hold shares in GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH), with 27.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 90.39% while institutional investors hold 52.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.59M, and float is at 3.18M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 5.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Credit Suisse Ag/ with over 0.98 million shares valued at $8.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.95% of the GWGH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.35 million shares valued at $2.98 million to account for 1.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.98 million, while Northern Trust Corporation holds 0.18% of the shares totaling 58905.0 with a market value of $0.51 million.

GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

GWG Holdings Inc. (GWGH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) that is -14.42% lower over the past 12 months. MetLife Inc. (MET) is 6.28% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.34% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 76660.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.2.