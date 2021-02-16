Will IAA Inc. (IAA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is -4.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.79 and a high of $66.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The IAA stock was last observed hovering at around $62.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $67.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.85% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -0.58% lower than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $62.36, the stock is 3.67% and 0.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 21.31% off its SMA200. IAA registered 27.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.98.

The stock witnessed a -1.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.58%, and is -1.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

IAA Inc. (IAA) has around 3800 employees, a market worth around $8.38B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.71 and Fwd P/E is 32.87. Profit margin for the company is 13.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.19% and -6.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.20%).

IAA Inc. (IAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IAA Inc. (IAA) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IAA Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $367.56M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

IAA Inc. (IAA) Top Institutional Holders

464 institutions hold shares in IAA Inc. (IAA), with 176.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 109.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 133.90M, and float is at 123.68M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 108.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.74 million shares valued at $611.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.73% of the IAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.45 million shares valued at $744.34 million to account for 8.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Third Point, LLC which holds 10.54 million shares representing 7.83% and valued at over $548.56 million, while Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC holds 4.49% of the shares totaling 6.04 million with a market value of $314.57 million.