Yelp Inc. (YELP) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

314 institutions hold shares in Yelp Inc. (YELP), with 3.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.09% while institutional investors hold 101.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 73.51M, and float is at 70.72M with Short Float at 8.78%. Institutions hold 97.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.18 million shares valued at $267.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the YELP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.51 million shares valued at $130.76 million to account for 8.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prescott General Partners LLC which holds 5.15 million shares representing 6.96% and valued at over $103.48 million, while Boston Partners holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $129.13 million.

Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) is 13.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.89 and a high of $39.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The YELP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.94% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.84% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -42.19% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.97, the stock is 8.52% and 16.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 45.62% off its SMA200. YELP registered 1.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.58.

The stock witnessed a 17.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.92%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.56% over the week and 5.49% over the month.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) has around 5950 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $872.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 83.27. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.92% and -7.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yelp Inc. (YELP) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yelp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $228.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Yelp Inc. (YELP) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Yelp Inc. (YELP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stoppelman Jeremy, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stoppelman Jeremy sold 346,830 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $29.98 per share for a total of $10.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Yelp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Stoppelman Jeremy (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $28.54 per share for $11.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the YELP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Stoppelman Jeremy (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 400,000 shares at an average price of $30.55 for $12.22 million. The insider now directly holds 128,140 shares of Yelp Inc. (YELP).

Yelp Inc. (YELP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) that is trading 569.07% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 26.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.81 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.64.