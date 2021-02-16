YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) down -1.28% since start of the year

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) is -1.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.25 and a high of $9.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YPF stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.56% off the consensus price target high of $6.78 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -256.92% lower than the price target low of $1.30 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $4.64, the stock is 15.45% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.12 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -5.18% off its SMA200. YPF registered -49.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2548 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.6444.

The stock witnessed a 13.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.31%, and is 10.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.97% over the week and 7.73% over the month.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has around 22032 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $7.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.37. Profit margin for the company is -18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.22% and -52.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is a “Underweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

YPF Sociedad Anonima is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $2.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.20% in year-over-year returns.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), with 78.66k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 17.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 392.53M, and float is at 172.45M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 17.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 11.43 million shares valued at $40.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.64% of the YPF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 9.08 million shares valued at $42.68 million to account for 5.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 8.22 million shares representing 4.77% and valued at over $29.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.70% of the shares totaling 6.38 million with a market value of $22.76 million.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -27.89% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -17.09% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.