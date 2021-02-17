180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

29 institutions hold shares in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN), with 669.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.45% while institutional investors hold 35.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.37M, and float is at 9.71M with Short Float at 0.34%. Institutions hold 33.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ariel Investments, LLC with over 0.77 million shares valued at $4.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.46% of the TURN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 0.64 million shares valued at $3.63 million to account for 2.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenwich Investment Management, Inc which holds 0.26 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $1.49 million, while B. Riley Financial, Inc. holds 0.76% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $1.34 million.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) is 7.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.12 and a high of $8.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TURN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.58% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.13, the stock is 7.56% and 12.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36567.0 and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 26.14% off its SMA200. TURN registered 11.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.93.

The stock witnessed a 9.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.31%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $73.23M and $1.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 128.53% and -11.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PANKOPF TONIA L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PANKOPF TONIA L bought 4,629 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $9996.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4629.0 shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Bigelow Robert E III (VP, Head of Fund Development) bought a total of 11,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $1.91 per share for $20979.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the TURN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 22, Rendino Kevin (Chairman and CEO) acquired 78,769 shares at an average price of $1.90 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 1,050,000 shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN).