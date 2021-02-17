1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

79 institutions hold shares in 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.43% while institutional investors hold 46.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.23M, and float is at 8.96M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 41.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 0.64 million shares valued at $7.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.25% of the FCCY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 0.52 million shares valued at $8.29 million to account for 5.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.5 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $7.88 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $4.93 million.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCCY) is 9.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $21.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCCY stock was last observed hovering at around $17.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.9% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 12.75% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.45, the stock is 7.49% and 4.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15053.0 and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 26.64% off its SMA200. FCCY registered -14.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.09.

The stock witnessed a 8.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.28%, and is -1.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.93% over the week and 3.14% over the month.

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) has around 218 employees, a market worth around $178.16M and $69.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.91 and Fwd P/E is 10.25. Profit margin for the company is 20.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.67% and -17.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.60%).

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

1st Constitution Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $19.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.80% in year-over-year returns.

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CROW CHARLES S III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CROW CHARLES S III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 at a price of $12.59 per share for a total of $62925.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46185.0 shares.

1st Constitution Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that PENTA CARMEN M (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $14.11 per share for $7055.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10825.0 shares of the FCCY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, PISANI EDWIN J (Director) acquired 1,600 shares at an average price of $13.00 for $20800.0. The insider now directly holds 28,227 shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY).

1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (PGC) that is trading -15.41% down over the past 12 months. Lakeland Bancorp Inc. (LBAI) is -10.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 64560.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.62.