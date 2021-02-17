A peek at AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH): Who has invested in It?

2 institutions hold shares in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH), with 11.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.51% while institutional investors hold 0.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.43M, and float is at 2.83M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 0.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 13589.0 shares valued at $0.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.06% of the AGMH Shares outstanding.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) is 4.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.98 and a high of $26.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AGMH stock was last observed hovering at around $15.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.95%.

Currently trading at $15.95, the stock is 4.30% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14238.0 and changing 6.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.07% off its SMA200. AGMH registered 5.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.18.

The stock witnessed a 5.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.40%, and is 5.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.33% over the month.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) has around 48 employees, a market worth around $348.19M and $0.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 14.09% and -39.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.30%).

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (AGMH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year.