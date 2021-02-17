A peek at Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AHACU): Who has invested in It?

40 institutions hold shares in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AHACU), with 100.69k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.94% while institutional investors hold 81.68% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 79.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Omni Partners LLP with over 1.27 million shares valued at $12.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.22% of the AHACU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Glazer Capital LLC with 0.77 million shares valued at $7.66 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Boothbay Fund Management, LLC which holds 0.6 million shares representing 5.79% and valued at over $5.95 million, while Tudor Investment Corporation holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $4.96 million.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHACU) is 7.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.83 and a high of $11.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AHACU stock was last observed hovering at around $11.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $11.31, the stock is 3.19% and 7.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53400.0 and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 10.24% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a 5.70% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.90%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 15.05% and -4.48% from its 52-week high.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (AHACU) Analyst Forecasts

