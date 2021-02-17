A peek at American River Bankshares (AMRB): Who has invested in It?

40 institutions hold shares in American River Bankshares (AMRB), with 664.3k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.38% while institutional investors hold 61.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.88M, and float is at 5.22M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 54.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Maltese Capital Management LLC with over 0.53 million shares valued at $5.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.84% of the AMRB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $5.27 million to account for 6.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.37 million shares representing 6.24% and valued at over $3.69 million, while PL Capital Advisors, LLC holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $3.81 million.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ: AMRB) is 14.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMRB stock was last observed hovering at around $15.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.87% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -0.4% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.06, the stock is 12.21% and 17.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6378.0 and changing -4.62% at the moment leaves the stock 38.42% off its SMA200. AMRB registered 1.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.29.

The stock witnessed a 17.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.74%, and is 8.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

American River Bankshares (AMRB) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $79.52M and $27.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.55 and Fwd P/E is 12.27. Profit margin for the company is 22.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.25% and -4.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.90%).

American River Bankshares (AMRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American River Bankshares (AMRB) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American River Bankshares is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $7.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

American River Bankshares (AMRB) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at American River Bankshares (AMRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Anderson Nicolas C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Anderson Nicolas C bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 27 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $5000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3195.0 shares.

American River Bankshares disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 23 that ROBOTHAM WILLIAM A (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 23 and was made at $9.50 per share for $23750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AMRB stock.

American River Bankshares (AMRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) that is trading -8.78% down over the past 12 months. Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) is -14.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.46% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.