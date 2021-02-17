A peek at Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ): Who has invested in It?

24 institutions hold shares in Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ), with 490.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 11.30% while institutional investors hold 36.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.34M, and float is at 3.85M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 32.28% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 0.41 million shares valued at $3.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.40% of the BOTJ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with 0.22 million shares valued at $2.11 million to account for 4.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eidelman Virant Capital which holds 0.21 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $2.55 million, while Maltese Capital Management LLC holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 0.17 million with a market value of $1.63 million.

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BOTJ) is 17.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $15.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOTJ stock was last observed hovering at around $13.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $14.30, the stock is 5.31% and 11.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15165.0 and changing 3.70% at the moment leaves the stock 31.97% off its SMA200. BOTJ registered -1.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.39.

The stock witnessed a 11.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.91%, and is 0.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $63.78M and $29.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.47. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.75% and -7.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (32.10%).

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) Analyst Forecasts

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.60% this year.

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCRUGGS J TODD, the company’s Secretary-Treasurer. SEC filings show that SCRUGGS J TODD bought 230 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $14.34 per share for a total of $3298.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 29556.0 shares.

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that BRYANT WILLIAM C III (Director) bought a total of 830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $13.41 per share for $11130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 36491.0 shares of the BOTJ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, CHAPMAN ROBERT R (President) acquired 991 shares at an average price of $13.54 for $13422.0. The insider now directly holds 98,452 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ).

Bank of the James Financial Group Inc. (BOTJ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (VBFC) that is trading 9.21% up over the past 12 months. Fauquier Bankshares Inc. (FBSS) is -7.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -30.84% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4200.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.98.