A peek at BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI): Who has invested in It?

30 institutions hold shares in BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI), with 1.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.22% while institutional investors hold 75.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.51M, and float is at 10.98M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 66.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CWA Asset Management Group, LLC with over 1.38 million shares valued at $4.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.05% of the BKTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.71 million shares valued at $2.14 million to account for 5.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.21 million shares representing 1.72% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. holds 1.51% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.55 million.

BK Technologies Corporation (AMEX: BKTI) is 38.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $4.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKTI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 40.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.19, the stock is 17.78% and 28.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23119.0 and changing -0.48% at the moment leaves the stock 33.62% off its SMA200. BKTI registered 49.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1991 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1180.

The stock witnessed a 12.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.48%, and is 8.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.50% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) has around 111 employees, a market worth around $51.75M and $40.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 258.12% and -3.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.30%).

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BK Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fundamental Global Investors, , the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fundamental Global Investors, bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $3.13 per share for a total of $1250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

BK Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Fundamental Global Investors, (Director) bought a total of 899 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $3.17 per share for $2854.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.41 million shares of the BKTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Fundamental Global Investors, (Director) acquired 1,665 shares at an average price of $3.29 for $5475.0. The insider now directly holds 1,410,457 shares of BK Technologies Corporation (BKTI).