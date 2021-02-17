A peek at Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY): Who has invested in It?

86 institutions hold shares in Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY), with 371.13k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.78% while institutional investors hold 57.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.79M, and float is at 9.40M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 55.41% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.87 million shares valued at $14.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.84% of the CVLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fourthstone LLC with 0.66 million shares valued at $8.69 million to account for 6.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 0.66 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $8.58 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.57% of the shares totaling 0.55 million with a market value of $9.26 million.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLY) is -5.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $22.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVLY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $16.00, the stock is -2.04% and -4.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36070.0 and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 12.46% off its SMA200. CVLY registered -27.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.81.

The stock witnessed a -11.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.87%, and is 0.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.73% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) has around 327 employees, a market worth around $156.16M and $75.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.74. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.83% and -28.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) Analyst Forecasts

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.40% this year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Messick John Rodney, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Messick John Rodney bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $17.08 per share for a total of $3416.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2850.0 shares.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that BROWN SARAH M (Director) bought a total of 578 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $16.89 per share for $9763.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1376.0 shares of the CVLY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 01, Messick John Rodney (Director) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $13.10 for $2620.0. The insider now directly holds 2,650 shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY).

Codorus Valley Bancorp Inc. (CVLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is trading -21.21% down over the past 12 months. S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) is -26.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 87550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.2.