A peek at Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT): Who has invested in It?

35 institutions hold shares in Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.05% while institutional investors hold 65.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.97M, and float is at 6.85M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 55.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.87 million shares valued at $12.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.30% of the CMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.64 million shares valued at $8.97 million to account for 7.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.63 million shares representing 7.41% and valued at over $5.58 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 5.92% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $7.08 million.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (AMEX: CMT) is -9.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $14.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMT stock was last observed hovering at around $12.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.63% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.63% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.70, the stock is -0.10% and -2.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32281.0 and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock 56.31% off its SMA200. CMT registered 312.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 109.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.07.

The stock witnessed a -7.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.30%, and is 2.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.44% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) has around 1821 employees, a market worth around $99.44M and $217.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.16. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1133.01% and -14.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.30%).

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -215.10% this year.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Smith Andrew O, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Smith Andrew O bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $20250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55904.0 shares.

Core Molding Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 10 that DUVALL DAVID L. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 10 and was made at $11.98 per share for $35940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the CMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, ANDERSON RENEE R (EVP, Human Resources) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $4400.00 for $1.76 million. The insider now directly holds 70,542 shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT).

Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) that is trading 34.76% up over the past 12 months. UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) is -3.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -135.88% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9270.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.