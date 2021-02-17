A peek at FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH): Who has invested in It?

116 institutions hold shares in FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH), with 3.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.12% while institutional investors hold 78.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.52M, and float is at 6.00M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 49.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hyman, Charles D with over 0.97 million shares valued at $44.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.61% of the FRPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.58 million shares valued at $26.24 million to account for 17.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.48 million shares representing 14.31% and valued at over $20.14 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 9.84% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $15.13 million.

FRP Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPH) is 1.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.00 and a high of $50.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRPH stock was last observed hovering at around $46.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.47% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.47% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.11, the stock is 1.24% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7278.0 and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 8.27% off its SMA200. FRPH registered -7.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.08.

The stock witnessed a 1.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.24%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.63% over the month.

FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $437.12M and $23.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.61. Profit margin for the company is 58.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.70% and -9.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FRP Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 305.00% this year.

FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILTON JOHN D JR, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that MILTON JOHN D JR sold 2,160 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $45.04 per share for a total of $97280.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4320.0 shares.

FRP Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR (President) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $44.50 per share for $66747.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12670.0 shares of the FRPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, DEVILLIERS DAVID H JR (President) disposed off 1,415 shares at an average price of $44.23 for $62580.0. The insider now directly holds 14,170 shares of FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH).

FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) that is trading 13.68% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -38.23% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 85110.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.