A peek at FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW): Who has invested in It?

121 institutions hold shares in FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW), with 529.55k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.74% while institutional investors hold 73.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.23M, and float is at 3.70M with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 63.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 0.31 million shares valued at $12.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.36% of the FSBW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.26 million shares valued at $10.72 million to account for 6.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.22 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $11.92 million, while EJF Capital LLC holds 3.83% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $6.66 million.

FS Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FSBW) is 7.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.50 and a high of $60.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSBW stock was last observed hovering at around $59.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.15% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.83% lower than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.06, the stock is 3.70% and 3.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5692.0 and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 29.75% off its SMA200. FSBW registered 13.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.09 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.68.

The stock witnessed a 3.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.31%, and is -0.30% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.50% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) has around 452 employees, a market worth around $247.46M and $88.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.60 and Fwd P/E is 10.31. Profit margin for the company is 37.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.76% and -2.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.50%).

FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FS Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.78 with sales reaching $28.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.70% in year-over-year returns.

FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TUEFFERS MARK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TUEFFERS MARK sold 178 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $60.00 per share for a total of $10680.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3000.0 shares.

FS Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that TUEFFERS MARK (Director) sold a total of 423 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $60.00 per share for $25381.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3178.0 shares of the FSBW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, TUEFFERS MARK (Director) disposed off 399 shares at an average price of $60.09 for $23976.0. The insider now directly holds 3,601 shares of FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW).

FS Bancorp Inc. (FSBW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 14.62% up over the past 12 months. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -22.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -79.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 42580.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.