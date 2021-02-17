A peek at GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL): Who has invested in It?

98 institutions hold shares in GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL), with 1.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.27% while institutional investors hold 74.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.53M, and float is at 7.94M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 70.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gabelli & Co. Investment Advisers, Inc. with over 2.76 million shares valued at $48.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 32.70% of the GBL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.46 million shares valued at $8.19 million to account for 5.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.36 million shares representing 4.22% and valued at over $4.12 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.15% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $4.05 million.

GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE: GBL) is 10.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $20.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GBL stock was last observed hovering at around $19.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.3% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.44% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.44% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.53, the stock is 4.63% and 11.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13042.0 and changing -1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 45.92% off its SMA200. GBL registered 17.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.48.

The stock witnessed a 14.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.16%, and is -3.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.81% over the month.

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) has around 189 employees, a market worth around $547.23M and $259.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.88. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.52% and -6.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (115.60%).

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GAMCO Investors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year.

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GABELLI MARIO J, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that GABELLI MARIO J sold 4,163 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $20.64 per share for a total of $85938.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.92 million shares.

GAMCO Investors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 09 that GABELLI MARIO J (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 09 and was made at $20.32 per share for $28447.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.93 million shares of the GBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, GABELLI MARIO J (Chairman & CEO) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $20.02 for $30024.0. The insider now directly holds 1,927,923 shares of GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL).

GAMCO Investors Inc. (GBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) that is trading 28.46% up over the past 12 months. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) is 11.48% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 97600.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.09.