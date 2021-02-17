A peek at GP Strategies Corporation (GPX): Who has invested in It?

105 institutions hold shares in GP Strategies Corporation (GPX), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.68% while institutional investors hold 91.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.09M, and float is at 15.82M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 85.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cove Street Capital, LLC with over 2.58 million shares valued at $24.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.06% of the GPX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.29 million shares valued at $15.3 million to account for 7.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.21 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $11.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $11.01 million.

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE: GPX) is 11.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.20 and a high of $14.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GPX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.92% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.25, the stock is 2.93% and 7.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49073.0 and changing 4.17% at the moment leaves the stock 34.33% off its SMA200. GPX registered -9.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.54.

The stock witnessed a 8.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.05%, and is -5.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) has around 4856 employees, a market worth around $242.87M and $505.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.84 and Fwd P/E is 17.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.81% and -9.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GP Strategies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $123.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at GP Strategies Corporation (GPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Becker Russell L., the company’s EVP, Chief Sales Officer. SEC filings show that Becker Russell L. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $6.70 per share for a total of $33500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7612.0 shares.

GP Strategies Corporation (GPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) that is trading 52.67% up over the past 12 months. CRA International Inc. (CRAI) is 3.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.17.