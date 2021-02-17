A peek at Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP): Who has invested in It?

17 institutions hold shares in Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP), with 1.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.34% while institutional investors hold 15.27% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 10.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gables Capital Management, Inc. with over 0.19 million shares valued at $1.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.12% of the HCAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Greenwich Investment Management, Inc with 0.16 million shares valued at $0.54 million to account for 2.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Callodine Capital Management, LP which holds 73696.0 shares representing 1.24% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.92% of the shares totaling 54556.0 with a market value of $0.41 million.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (NASDAQ: HCAP) is 7.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.66 and a high of $8.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCAP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $8.10, the stock is 3.46% and 12.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22189.0 and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 75.71% off its SMA200. HCAP registered -8.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 110.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.84.

The stock witnessed a 5.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 160.20%, and is 2.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 27.00. Distance from 52-week low is 204.51% and -9.60% from its 52-week high.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) Analyst Forecasts

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $2.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.10% in year-over-year returns.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jolson Joseph A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Jolson Joseph A bought 2,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 07 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $11060.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that Jolson Joseph A (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $4.00 per share for $800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the HCAP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Jolson Joseph A (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $3.95 for $7900.0. The insider now directly holds 861,273 shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corporation (HCAP).