A peek at National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH): Who has invested in It?

83 institutions hold shares in National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH), with 159.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.48% while institutional investors hold 30.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.49M, and float is at 6.32M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 29.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.48 million shares valued at $14.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.39% of the NKSH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.29 million shares valued at $7.38 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.28 million shares representing 4.40% and valued at over $8.92 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.82% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $2.99 million.

National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: NKSH) is 5.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.37 and a high of $44.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NKSH stock was last observed hovering at around $32.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.5% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.5% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.94, the stock is 2.66% and 2.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20561.0 and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 14.89% off its SMA200. NKSH registered -18.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.45.

The stock witnessed a -0.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.86%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 2.55% over the month.

National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) has around 238 employees, a market worth around $209.83M and $44.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.44 and Fwd P/E is 14.32. Profit margin for the company is 36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.95% and -26.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $11.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.60% in year-over-year returns.

National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Johnson Mildred R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Mildred R sold 1 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $31.30 per share for a total of $31.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1006.0 shares.

National Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that MILLER MARY G (Director) bought a total of 470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $31.00 per share for $14570.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the NKSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 27, MILLER MARY G (Director) acquired 37 shares at an average price of $31.38 for $1161.0. The insider now directly holds 4,530 shares of National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH).

National Bankshares Inc. (NKSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Point Financial Corporation (OPOF) that is trading -33.21% down over the past 12 months. American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) is -19.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.44% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 70070.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.78.