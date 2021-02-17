A peek at National Holdings Corporation (NHLD): Who has invested in It?

17 institutions hold shares in National Holdings Corporation (NHLD), with 4.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.69% while institutional investors hold 83.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.61M, and float is at 9.55M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 57.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is B. Riley Financial, Inc. with over 6.16 million shares valued at $13.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.75% of the NHLD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC with 1.73 million shares valued at $5.24 million to account for 12.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.11 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $0.23 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 0.60% of the shares totaling 82400.0 with a market value of $0.17 million.

National Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: NHLD) is 8.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.12 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NHLD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $3.29, the stock is 0.57% and 8.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31037.0 and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 41.42% off its SMA200. NHLD registered 11.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1903 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.5143.

The stock witnessed a 0.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 76.52%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.70% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) has around 390 employees, a market worth around $45.34M and $229.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.75% and -15.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) Analyst Forecasts

National Holdings Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -593.00% this year.

National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at National Holdings Corporation (NHLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ASHER DANIEL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that ASHER DANIEL bought 221 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 29 at a price of $2.71 per share for a total of $599.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.73 million shares.

National Holdings Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 28 that ASHER DANIEL (10% Owner) bought a total of 12,837 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 28 and was made at $2.71 per share for $34788.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.73 million shares of the NHLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 24, ASHER DANIEL (10% Owner) acquired 5,400 shares at an average price of $2.63 for $14212.0. The insider now directly holds 1,716,751 shares of National Holdings Corporation (NHLD).

National Holdings Corporation (NHLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) that is trading 29.05% up over the past 12 months. Evercore Inc. (EVR) is 50.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 35.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 40590.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.3.