A peek at Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD): Who has invested in It?

36 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD), with institutional investors hold 51.95% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 51.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Saba Capital Management, L.p. with over 1.18 million shares valued at $14.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.64% of the JSD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is SIT Investment Associates Inc with 0.5 million shares valued at $6.21 million to account for 4.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Guggenheim Capital, LLC which holds 0.4 million shares representing 4.01% and valued at over $5.01 million, while Cohen & Steers Inc. holds 2.45% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $3.06 million.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE: JSD) is 2.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.91 and a high of $15.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JSD stock was last observed hovering at around $13.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $13.66, the stock is -0.12% and 1.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 59568.0 and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock 10.69% off its SMA200. JSD registered -10.72% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.54.

The stock witnessed a 0.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.79%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.69% over the week and 0.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 72.58% and -12.15% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Saba Capital Management, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,701 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $12.47 per share for a total of $21211.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.21 million shares.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 02 that Saba Capital Management, L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 33,926 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 02 and was made at $12.36 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.21 million shares of the JSD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 25,780 shares at an average price of $12.35 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 1,175,553 shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD).