A peek at Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI): Who has invested in It?

92 institutions hold shares in Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI), with 2.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.61% while institutional investors hold 41.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.67M, and float is at 11.77M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 33.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.97 million shares valued at $10.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.64% of the PFBI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.78 million shares valued at $10.38 million to account for 5.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.49 million shares representing 3.33% and valued at over $5.28 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 2.36% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $4.61 million.

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PFBI) is 20.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.73 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PFBI stock was last observed hovering at around $15.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.29% off its average median price target of $13.09 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.2% off the consensus price target high of $13.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -15.2% lower than the price target low of $13.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.08, the stock is -0.52% and 7.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33927.0 and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 24.18% off its SMA200. PFBI registered -5.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.84.

The stock witnessed a 8.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.92%, and is -4.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $224.69M and $74.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.92. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.15% and -10.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.90%).

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year.

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times.

Premier Financial Bancorp Inc. (PFBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading -21.81% down over the past 12 months. Summit Financial Group Inc. (SMMF) is -10.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 86890.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.06.