A peek at Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP): Who has invested in It?

66 institutions hold shares in Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP), with 1.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.50% while institutional investors hold 42.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.83M, and float is at 6.84M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 36.61% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Seidman, Lawrence B. with over 0.68 million shares valued at $9.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.50% of the PBIP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.44 million shares valued at $6.13 million to account for 5.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.4 million shares representing 5.04% and valued at over $5.59 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.82% of the shares totaling 0.31 million with a market value of $3.22 million.

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PBIP) is -3.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $17.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PBIP stock was last observed hovering at around $13.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $6.35 for the next 12 months. It is also -111.18% off the consensus price target high of $6.35 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -111.18% lower than the price target low of $6.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.41, the stock is 8.13% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11877.0 and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 13.03% off its SMA200. PBIP registered -22.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.87.

The stock witnessed a 11.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.52%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $105.80M and $40.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.60. Profit margin for the company is 28.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.71% and -25.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.30%).

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prudential Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.60% this year.

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FANELLI A J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FANELLI A J bought 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $9.84 per share for a total of $3937.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34509.0 shares.

Prudential Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 26 that MILLER BRUCE E (Director) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 26 and was made at $11.04 per share for $4416.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40301.0 shares of the PBIP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, MILLER BRUCE E (Director) acquired 875 shares at an average price of $11.09 for $9704.0. The insider now directly holds 39,901 shares of Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP).

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA) that is -12.29% lower over the past 12 months. WVS Financial Corp. (WVFC) is -4.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 72440.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.77.