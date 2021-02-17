Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: AEF) is 10.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.38 and a high of $9.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEF stock was last observed hovering at around $8.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $8.99, the stock is 3.71% and 7.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 94600.0 and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 30.60% off its SMA200. AEF registered 18.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.37.

The stock witnessed a 3.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.10%, and is 2.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 105.46% and -0.66% from its 52-week high.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) Analyst Forecasts

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF) Top Institutional Holders

59 institutions hold shares in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc. (AEF), with institutional investors hold 63.43% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 63.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is City of London Investment Management Co. Limited with over 15.26 million shares valued at $98.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.07% of the AEF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 4.91 million shares valued at $40.04 million to account for 9.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 1607 Capital Partners, LLC which holds 3.8 million shares representing 7.49% and valued at over $24.63 million, while Lazard Asset Management LLC holds 6.85% of the shares totaling 3.47 million with a market value of $22.51 million.