Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) Volatility At 1.66%, Should You Add A Position?

168 institutions hold shares in Alexander’s Inc. (ALX), with 2.99M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.48% while institutional investors hold 89.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.12M, and float is at 2.11M with Short Float at 5.06%. Institutions hold 37.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.31 million shares valued at $76.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.08% of the ALX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 0.26 million shares valued at $72.79 million to account for 5.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EMS Capital LP which holds 0.25 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $61.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $57.38 million.

Alexander’s Inc. (NYSE: ALX) is -5.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $223.02 and a high of $330.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALX stock was last observed hovering at around $268.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.72% off its average median price target of $280.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.23% off the consensus price target high of $280.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 6.23% higher than the price target low of $280.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $262.56, the stock is -3.15% and -4.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6889.0 and changing -2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 0.71% off its SMA200. ALX registered -17.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $274.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $262.61.

The stock witnessed a -3.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.60%, and is -2.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) has around 69 employees, a market worth around $1.32B and $199.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.43. Profit margin for the company is 19.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.73% and -20.44% from its 52-week high.

Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alexander’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $43.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year.

Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Alexander’s Inc. (ALX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Alexander’s Inc. (ALX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -6.32% down over the past 12 months. Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is -44.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 73020.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.87.