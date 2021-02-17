Altabancorp (ALTA) up 25.68% since start of the year

Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) is 25.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.55 and a high of $35.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALTA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.53% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -6.33% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.09, the stock is 4.93% and 14.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41394.0 and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 46.54% off its SMA200. ALTA registered 25.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.34.

The stock witnessed a 12.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.96%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Altabancorp (ALTA) has around 490 employees, a market worth around $673.03M and $110.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.30 and Fwd P/E is 16.41. Profit margin for the company is 39.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.97% and -1.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.90%).

Altabancorp (ALTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altabancorp (ALTA) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altabancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $26.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

Altabancorp (ALTA) Top Institutional Holders

130 institutions hold shares in Altabancorp (ALTA), with 7.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.30% while institutional investors hold 70.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.80M, and float is at 11.45M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 42.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.09 million shares valued at $30.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.78% of the ALTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Davis Capital Partners, LLC with 0.97 million shares valued at $19.58 million to account for 5.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.71 million shares representing 3.78% and valued at over $14.29 million, while Copperwynd Financial, LLC holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $16.1 million.

Altabancorp (ALTA) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Altabancorp (ALTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 52 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HETS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HETS LLC sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 12 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $15000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43060.0 shares.

Altabancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that BRETT & SUSAN CHRISTIANSEN FAM (10% Owner) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $27.47 per share for $60432.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 64484.0 shares of the ALTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16, HETS LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $30.50 for $15250.0. The insider now directly holds 43,560 shares of Altabancorp (ALTA).