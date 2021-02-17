Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB) is 9.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.01 and a high of $19.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMTB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -4.06% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.65, the stock is 8.63% and 7.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27394.0 and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 24.21% off its SMA200. AMTB registered -13.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

The stock witnessed a 4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.40%, and is 1.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 5.72% over the month.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) has around 829 employees, a market worth around $640.53M and $288.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 54.77 and Fwd P/E is 13.32. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.79% and -16.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $60.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Top Institutional Holders

88 institutions hold shares in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB), with 13.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.13% while institutional investors hold 51.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.72M, and float is at 25.34M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 33.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Patriot Financial Partners Gp, Lp with over 2.08 million shares valued at $19.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.20% of the AMTB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.63 million shares valued at $24.83 million to account for 5.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.97 million shares representing 3.37% and valued at over $9.06 million, while Stilwell Value LLC holds 2.76% of the shares totaling 0.8 million with a market value of $7.42 million.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Plush Gerald P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Plush Gerald P bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $15.59 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10100.0 shares.