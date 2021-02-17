American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The shares float is at 107.95M with Short Float at 0.00%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EII Capital Management, Inc. with over 12000.0 shares valued at $0.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.38% of the AFINO Shares outstanding.

American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ: AFINO) is 0.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.50 and a high of $25.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AFINO stock was last observed hovering at around $25.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -151.0% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -286.15% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.10, the stock is 0.61% and 0.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14385.0 and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 0.74% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.92.

The stock witnessed a 0.24% In the last 1 monthand is 0.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.52% over the week and 0.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 2.45% and -0.28% from its 52-week high.

American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Finance Trust Inc. (AFINO) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Finance Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021..