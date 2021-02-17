American National Group Inc. (ANAT) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

American National Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAT) is -4.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.93 and a high of $113.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ANAT stock was last observed hovering at around $91.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $92.15, the stock is -0.74% and -0.54% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18581.0 and changing 0.22% at the moment leaves the stock 17.05% off its SMA200. ANAT registered -15.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $94.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.15.

The stock witnessed a -5.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.74%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.38% over the week and 1.91% over the month.

American National Group Inc. (ANAT) has around 4640 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.14% and -19.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

American National Group Inc. (ANAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American National Group Inc. (ANAT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American National Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 290.50% this year.

American National Group Inc. (ANAT) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in American National Group Inc. (ANAT), with 6.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.54% while institutional investors hold 81.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.88M, and float is at 20.56M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 62.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Moody National Bank Trust Division with over 11.23 million shares valued at $758.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.78% of the ANAT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.8 million shares valued at $54.17 million to account for 2.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.71 million shares representing 2.63% and valued at over $47.84 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.34% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $34.61 million.

American National Group Inc. (ANAT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at American National Group Inc. (ANAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dummer Arthur Oleen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dummer Arthur Oleen bought 776 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $79.34 per share for a total of $61565.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7100.0 shares.

American National Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that McLeod E Douglas (Director) bought a total of 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $72.33 per share for $0.31 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28000.0 shares of the ANAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 05, Payne James Parker (Director) acquired 150 shares at an average price of $71.52 for $10727.0. The insider now directly holds 1,337 shares of American National Group Inc. (ANAT).

American National Group Inc. (ANAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -1.86% down over the past 12 months. Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) is -10.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.48% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 60480.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.11.