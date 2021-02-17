American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) is 8.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.45 and a high of $12.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVCT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $7.82, the stock is -7.04% and 8.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 45755.0 and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 66.99% off its SMA200. AVCT registered -22.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.57.

The stock witnessed a -8.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.97%, and is -3.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 8.31% over the month.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $155.38M and $45.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 439.31% and -39.66% from its 52-week high.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.40% this year.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT), with 16.16M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.82% while institutional investors hold 48.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.68M, and float is at 3.61M with Short Float at 5.92%. Institutions hold 8.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cresset Asset Management, LLC with over 82885.0 shares valued at $0.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.42% of the AVCT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 22500.0 shares valued at $94275.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 11030.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $46215.0, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 10812.0 with a market value of $77846.0.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. (AVCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOCKHART DENNIS P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOCKHART DENNIS P bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $5.35 per share for a total of $80250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42000.0 shares.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 13 that MATHY KENT (Director) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 13 and was made at $3.06 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60000.0 shares of the AVCT stock.