America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 11.01% Upside

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is 24.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.18 and a high of $135.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRMT stock was last observed hovering at around $134.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.53% off its average median price target of $131.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.01% off the consensus price target high of $154.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -17.14% lower than the price target low of $117.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.05, the stock is 9.66% and 16.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37516.0 and changing 1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 40.53% off its SMA200. CRMT registered 16.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.93.

The stock witnessed a 10.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.69%, and is 5.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.72% over the week and 3.42% over the month.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) has around 1750 employees, a market worth around $912.75M and $793.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 289.57% and 1.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.54 with sales reaching $215.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.30% in year-over-year returns.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT), with 586.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.85% while institutional investors hold 90.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.63M, and float is at 6.04M with Short Float at 4.06%. Institutions hold 82.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.02 million shares valued at $112.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.47% of the CRMT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.41 million shares valued at $34.48 million to account for 6.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.4 million shares representing 5.97% and valued at over $33.59 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 5.15% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $37.44 million.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HENDERSON WILLIAM H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HENDERSON WILLIAM H sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $127.57 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

America’s Car-Mart Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that HENDERSON WILLIAM H (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $106.20 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the CRMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, HENDERSON WILLIAM H (Director) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $108.64 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 106,330 shares of America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT).

America’s Car-Mart Inc. (CRMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Copart Inc. (CPRT) that is trading 14.42% up over the past 12 months. Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) is 38.86% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.02% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.58.