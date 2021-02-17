Ames National Corporation (ATLO) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

77 institutions hold shares in Ames National Corporation (ATLO), with 108.83k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 24.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.12M, and float is at 9.01M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 23.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.62 million shares valued at $14.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.77% of the ATLO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stadium Capital Management, LLC with 0.18 million shares valued at $3.05 million to account for 1.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.86% and valued at over $2.87 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.55% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $2.39 million.

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLO) is -5.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.53 and a high of $27.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ATLO stock was last observed hovering at around $22.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $22.60, the stock is -3.31% and -5.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20737.0 and changing 0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 10.35% off its SMA200. ATLO registered -16.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.78.

The stock witnessed a -9.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.17%, and is -1.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Ames National Corporation (ATLO) has around 266 employees, a market worth around $207.24M and $62.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.54. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.72% and -17.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Ames National Corporation (ATLO) Analyst Forecasts

Ames National Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.90% this year.

Ames National Corporation (ATLO) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Ames National Corporation (ATLO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LARSON JAMES R II, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LARSON JAMES R II bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $23.00 per share for a total of $4600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Ames National Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that LARSON JAMES R II (Director) bought a total of 300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $23.04 per share for $6912.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5800.0 shares of the ATLO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Hagan Patrick G (Director) acquired 250 shares at an average price of $23.25 for $5813.0. The insider now directly holds 2,886 shares of Ames National Corporation (ATLO).

Ames National Corporation (ATLO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 7.14% up over the past 12 months. Great Southern Bancorp Inc. (GSBC) is -10.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.79% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.06.