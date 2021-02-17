Analysts suggest AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) could spike 92.0% in a year

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) is -6.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.02 and a high of $16.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HKIB stock was last observed hovering at around $5.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $77.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 92.0% off the consensus price target high of $77.54 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 92.0% higher than the price target low of $77.54 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $6.20, the stock is -2.52% and -4.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18306.0 and changing 4.55% at the moment leaves the stock -7.33% off its SMA200. HKIB registered -26.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.68.

The stock witnessed a -5.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.46%, and is 3.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) has around 40 employees, a market worth around $1.59B and $100.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.58 and Fwd P/E is 20.00. Profit margin for the company is 98.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.51% and -62.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMTD International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.40% year-over-year.

AMTD International Inc. (HKIB) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in AMTD International Inc. (HKIB), with institutional investors hold 4.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 245.52M, and float is at 20.76M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 4.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with over 1.37 million shares valued at $9.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.20% of the HKIB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 1.28 million shares valued at $8.95 million to account for 2.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 88141.0 shares representing 0.14% and valued at over $0.58 million, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 16291.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.