Analysts suggest Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) could spike 3.82% in a year

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE: BEDU) is 13.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.51 and a high of $9.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $6.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $6.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.82% off the consensus price target high of $6.80 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.39% higher than the price target low of $6.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.54, the stock is 5.95% and 8.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44274.0 and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock -4.83% off its SMA200. BEDU registered -26.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.63.

The stock witnessed a 15.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.81%, and is 2.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.55% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) has around 11499 employees, a market worth around $775.91M and $514.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.38 and Fwd P/E is 11.55. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.69% and -28.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.00%).

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $121.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -86.20% in year-over-year returns.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU), with 26.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.99% while institutional investors hold 68.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.42M, and float is at 20.82M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 53.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Indus Capital Partners, LLC with over 4.7 million shares valued at $30.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.93% of the BEDU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 3.99 million shares valued at $25.47 million to account for 13.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Serenity Capital LLC which holds 2.2 million shares representing 7.44% and valued at over $14.03 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 0.43 million with a market value of $2.72 million.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU): Who are the competitors?

Short interest in the company's stock has fallen -64.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 29050.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.47.