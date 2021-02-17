Analysts suggest First Financial Corporation (THFF) could spike 5.11% in a year

First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: THFF) is 7.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.62 and a high of $44.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The THFF stock was last observed hovering at around $41.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.11% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 5.11% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.75, the stock is 2.69% and 4.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27195.0 and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 16.57% off its SMA200. THFF registered -4.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.44.

The stock witnessed a -0.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.76%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

First Financial Corporation (THFF) has around 957 employees, a market worth around $563.63M and $160.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.63 and Fwd P/E is 11.84. Profit margin for the company is 31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.16% and -6.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

First Financial Corporation (THFF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Financial Corporation (THFF) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.81 with sales reaching $45.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.90% in year-over-year returns.

First Financial Corporation (THFF) Top Institutional Holders

182 institutions hold shares in First Financial Corporation (THFF), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.57% while institutional investors hold 67.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.72M, and float is at 11.98M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 59.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.2 million shares valued at $46.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.77% of the THFF Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is First Financial Corp /in/ with 0.75 million shares valued at $29.04 million to account for 5.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.67 million shares representing 4.91% and valued at over $21.12 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 0.65 million with a market value of $20.37 million.

First Financial Corporation (THFF) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at First Financial Corporation (THFF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brighton William Curtis, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brighton William Curtis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 23 at a price of $30.26 per share for a total of $30256.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18000.0 shares.

First Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 18 that Brighton William Curtis (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 18 and was made at $31.70 per share for $31700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17000.0 shares of the THFF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 23, KRIEBLE WILLIAM RANDOLPH (Director) acquired 50 shares at an average price of $28.00 for $1400.0. The insider now directly holds 5,285 shares of First Financial Corporation (THFF).

First Financial Corporation (THFF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) that is trading 35.97% up over the past 12 months. Horizon Bancorp Inc. (HBNC) is 2.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.83% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 92700.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.