Analysts suggest Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) could spike 13.41% in a year

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: KINS) is 10.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.87 and a high of $7.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KINS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $8.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.41% off the consensus price target high of $8.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.36, the stock is 2.19% and 8.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10282.0 and changing -0.27% at the moment leaves the stock 27.15% off its SMA200. KINS registered 1.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.15.

The stock witnessed a 6.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.07%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $77.35M and $133.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.49. Profit margin for the company is -5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.18% and -3.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.50%).

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kingstone Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $27.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 53.10% in year-over-year returns.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS), with 984.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 9.22% while institutional investors hold 41.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.67M, and float is at 9.40M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 37.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is TCW Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.96 million shares valued at $6.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.98% of the KINS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.5 million shares valued at $3.34 million to account for 4.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.42 million shares representing 3.93% and valued at over $2.47 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.87% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $2.43 million.

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Yankus William L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Yankus William L bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 08 at a price of $6.07 per share for a total of $15172.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 23791.0 shares.

Kingstone Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that MCFADDEN TIMOTHY P (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $6.11 per share for $9165.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21586.0 shares of the KINS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Yankus William L (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $6.66 for $16650.0. The insider now directly holds 21,291 shares of Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS).

Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) that is trading -6.85% down over the past 12 months. RLI Corp. (RLI) is 6.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 22500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.02.