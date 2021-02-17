Analysts suggest Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) could spike 1.21% in a year

Olympic Steel Inc. (NASDAQ: ZEUS) is 22.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.74 and a high of $16.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZEUS stock was last observed hovering at around $15.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $16.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.21% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 1.21% higher than the price target low of $16.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.30, the stock is 7.98% and 8.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 86930.0 and changing 3.36% at the moment leaves the stock 32.78% off its SMA200. ZEUS registered 12.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.18.

The stock witnessed a 1.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.71%, and is 5.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.84% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) has around 1551 employees, a market worth around $178.65M and $1.22B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.64. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.59% and -2.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Olympic Steel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $270.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.50% in year-over-year returns.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.88% while institutional investors hold 82.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.45M, and float is at 9.09M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 67.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.58 million shares valued at $21.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.29% of the ZEUS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.92 million shares valued at $10.48 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.64 million shares representing 5.81% and valued at over $7.31 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 5.12% of the shares totaling 0.57 million with a market value of $6.44 million.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stovsky Richard P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stovsky Richard P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 at a price of $8.50 per share for a total of $42498.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Olympic Steel Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 that MARABITO RICHARD T (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 3,010 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 and was made at $8.24 per share for $24796.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 41394.0 shares of the ZEUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Anton Arthur F (Director) acquired 5,229 shares at an average price of $9.56 for $49989.0. The insider now directly holds 39,007 shares of Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS).

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MRC Global Inc. (MRC) that is trading -16.16% down over the past 12 months. Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) is 39.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.18 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.74.