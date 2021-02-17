Analysts suggest The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) could spike 14.89% in a year

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE: GRC) is -0.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.49 and a high of $37.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GRC stock was last observed hovering at around $32.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.89% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.89% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $32.34, the stock is -0.10% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 39747.0 and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 1.50% off its SMA200. GRC registered -9.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.65.

The stock witnessed a -5.71% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.72%, and is -3.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 3.34% over the month.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) has around 1200 employees, a market worth around $832.43M and $349.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 33.51 and Fwd P/E is 21.56. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.49% and -12.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Gorman-Rupp Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $87.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Top Institutional Holders

176 institutions hold shares in The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC), with 4.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.81% while institutional investors hold 69.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.10M, and float is at 21.45M with Short Float at 1.32%. Institutions hold 56.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.97 million shares valued at $58.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.55% of the GRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.59 million shares valued at $46.75 million to account for 6.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.47 million shares representing 5.64% and valued at over $47.75 million, while Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 4.94% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $37.97 million.

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Morehead Angela M, the company’s Treasurer and Asst. Secretary. SEC filings show that Morehead Angela M sold 1,486 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 12 at a price of $34.33 per share for a total of $51014.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501.0 shares.

The Gorman-Rupp Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that LAKE CHRISTOPHER H (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $35.51 per share for $53265.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23541.0 shares of the GRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 05, LAKE CHRISTOPHER H (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $31.55 for $15775.0. The insider now directly holds 25,041 shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC).

The Gorman-Rupp Company (GRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is trading 12.87% up over the past 12 months. Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) is 23.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.66.