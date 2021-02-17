Analysts suggest The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) could spike 7.33% in a year

The LGL Group Inc. (AMEX: LGL) is -11.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $15.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LGL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.33% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.33% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.12, the stock is 3.84% and 4.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8267.0 and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 20.03% off its SMA200. LGL registered -21.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.49.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.30%, and is 4.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) has around 353 employees, a market worth around $57.38M and $32.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.14. Profit margin for the company is 6.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.18% and -30.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The LGL Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 171.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.80% year-over-year.

The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in The LGL Group Inc. (LGL), with 1.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.14% while institutional investors hold 30.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.43M, and float is at 3.73M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 21.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 0.54 million shares valued at $6.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.30% of the LGL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.3 million shares valued at $3.8 million to account for 5.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.21 million shares representing 3.91% and valued at over $1.83 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $1.17 million.

The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GABELLI MARIO J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GABELLI MARIO J bought 1,539 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $8.51 per share for a total of $13104.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

The LGL Group Inc. (LGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) that is trading 63.16% up over the past 12 months. CTS Corporation (CTS) is 7.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -509.01% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6760.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.1.