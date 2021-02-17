Are we looking at the next big move in CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT)?

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT) is -18.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.27 and a high of $17.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CMCT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $11.65, the stock is -16.37% and -11.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25956.0 and changing -2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 7.57% off its SMA200. CMCT registered -22.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.02.

The stock witnessed a -15.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.00%, and is -14.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 6.14% over the month.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $183.60M and $86.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.81% and -32.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.90%).

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.84 with sales reaching $14.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -112.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -44.10% in year-over-year returns.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) Top Institutional Holders

85 institutions hold shares in CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT), with 3.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.66% while institutional investors hold 52.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.81M, and float is at 11.49M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 41.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Engine Capital Management, LP with over 0.91 million shares valued at $8.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.14% of the CMCT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PGGM Investments with 0.78 million shares valued at $11.16 million to account for 5.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Treasurer of the State of North Carolina which holds 0.78 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $11.12 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.43% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $9.36 million.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shemesh Avraham, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shemesh Avraham bought 96,740 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $25.00 per share for a total of $2.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.3 million shares.

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Kuba Shaul (Director) bought a total of 96,740 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $25.00 per share for $2.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the CMCT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, CIM Capital, LLC (Member of 10% owner group) acquired 96,740 shares at an average price of $25.00 for $2.42 million. The insider now directly holds 287,199 shares of CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (CMCT).