Are we looking at the next big move in Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)?

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) is -53.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $13.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUEN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $3.91, the stock is -33.63% and -47.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75113.0 and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -45.88% off its SMA200. CUEN registered -58.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.0385 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.0385.

The stock witnessed a -43.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.98%, and is 0.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.88% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has around 1 employees, a market worth around $51.85M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 30.33% and -70.04% from its 52-week high.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.10% this year.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.06M, and float is at 4.47M.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.