Are we looking at the next big move in First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB)?

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) is 4.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.77 and a high of $17.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNWB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is 3.97% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10961.0 and changing -0.98% at the moment leaves the stock 24.88% off its SMA200. FNWB registered -4.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.35.

The stock witnessed a -4.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.18%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 4.21% over the month.

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) has around 197 employees, a market worth around $166.14M and $51.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.67. Profit margin for the company is 14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.18% and -9.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.90%).

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Analyst Forecasts

First Northwest Bancorp quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.40% this year.

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.93% while institutional investors hold 70.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.26M, and float is at 8.11M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 55.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.8 million shares valued at $12.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.80% of the FNWB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Private Capital Management, Inc. with 0.7 million shares valued at $6.97 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.54 million shares representing 5.30% and valued at over $5.37 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.90% of the shares totaling 0.5 million with a market value of $7.82 million.

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bullard Geraldine L., the company’s EVP/CFO/Principal Acc’t Off.. SEC filings show that Bullard Geraldine L. bought 315 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 14 at a price of $15.62 per share for a total of $4920.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17815.0 shares.

First Northwest Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that DEINES MATTHEW (President & CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $13.80 per share for $27600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62000.0 shares of the FNWB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, Flodstrom David T. (Director) disposed off 320 shares at an average price of $10.14 for $3245.0. The insider now directly holds 19,856 shares of First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB).

First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -13.43% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.27.