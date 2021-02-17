Are we looking at the next big move in Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT)?

Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) is -11.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LCUT stock was last observed hovering at around $14.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.72% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.11% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.71% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.48, the stock is -6.98% and -8.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 42431.0 and changing -5.07% at the moment leaves the stock 33.28% off its SMA200. LCUT registered 86.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.57.

The stock witnessed a -13.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.21%, and is -6.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.16% over the week and 6.37% over the month.

Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) has around 1400 employees, a market worth around $288.88M and $746.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.90. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.50% and -18.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.60%).

Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lifetime Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $237.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) Top Institutional Holders

89 institutions hold shares in Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT), with 9.11M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.84% while institutional investors hold 79.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.94M, and float is at 11.09M with Short Float at 5.45%. Institutions hold 46.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with over 1.66 million shares valued at $15.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.63% of the LCUT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.27 million shares valued at $11.96 million to account for 5.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.9 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $13.64 million, while Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 2.68% of the shares totaling 0.58 million with a market value of $8.87 million.

Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times.

Lifetime Brands Inc. (LCUT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) that is trading 15.61% up over the past 12 months. Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is 490.36% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.57% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.07.