Are we looking at the next big move in National HealthCare Corporation (NHC)?

National HealthCare Corporation (AMEX: NHC) is -3.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.88 and a high of $84.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NHC stock was last observed hovering at around $65.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.61% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.79% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -35.79% lower than the price target low of $47.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $63.82, the stock is -4.65% and -5.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27934.0 and changing -2.46% at the moment leaves the stock -1.54% off its SMA200. NHC registered -22.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.26.

The stock witnessed a -11.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.93%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.96% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) has around 14881 employees, a market worth around $1.01B and $1.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.10. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.21% and -24.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National HealthCare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.00% this year.

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in National HealthCare Corporation (NHC), with 3.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.09% while institutional investors hold 58.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.31M, and float is at 12.28M with Short Float at 1.18%. Institutions hold 46.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.19 million shares valued at $74.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.78% of the NHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.92 million shares valued at $60.82 million to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.75 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $46.55 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 0.67 million with a market value of $44.43 million.

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURGESS ERNEST G III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURGESS ERNEST G III sold 1,990 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $71.50 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89944.0 shares.

National HealthCare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 09 that BURGESS ERNEST G III (Director) sold a total of 2,010 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 09 and was made at $70.63 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 91934.0 shares of the NHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 22, LAROCHE RICHARD F JR (Director) acquired 477 shares at an average price of $60.93 for $29062.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of National HealthCare Corporation (NHC).

National HealthCare Corporation (NHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Star Senior Living Inc. (FVE) that is trading 72.38% up over the past 12 months. The Ensign Group Inc. (ENSG) is 61.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.91% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.33.